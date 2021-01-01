Get the 100ct. Red & White LED Mini String Lights at Michaels. com. Believe in the magic of Christmas! Bring in the joy of the festive season with these colorful mini lights. Believe in the magic of Christmas! Bring in the joy of the festive season with these colorful mini lights. Hang it in a series on your wall ceilings or fences in your backyards or hallways and give the eternal glow. These artificial lights not only illuminate the pathway but also welcome your guests with warmth and affection. LED lights use 90% less energy. If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit Lights are equipped with lamp lock which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out. Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Contains end-to-end connectors which allows you to connect multiple sets together (not to exceed 210 watts).Details:Red and pure white with green wire33 ft. (10 m) lighted length34.25 ft. (10.43 m) total length4" (10.16 cm) spacing between each bulb100 LED mini bulbsUL listedLamp Lock featureFor indoor or outdoor use | 100ct. Red & White LED Mini String Lights By Northlight | Michaels®