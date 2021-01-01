From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10089/6RC Mini Vortex 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Glass Shades Rainbow Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 10089/6RC Mini Vortex 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Glass Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassComes with glass shadesRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7.0"Width: 30.0"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Rainbow