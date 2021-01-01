From z-lite
Z-Lite 100703-A14 Riviera 3 Light 53" Wide Billiard Chandelier Brushed Nickel / Matte Opal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Z-Lite 100703-A14 Riviera 3 Light 53" Wide Billiard Chandelier FeaturesFinish coordinating Golden Mottle or Matte Opal glass shades72" chain per side included to ensure perfect hanging heightDurable steel construction(3) 150 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmableUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 14-3/4"Width: 53"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 16 lbsChain Length: 144"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 450 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel / Matte Opal