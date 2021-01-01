Z-Lite 100701-ARS Shark 1 Light Pendant with Acrylic Shade Polished Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 100701-ARS Shark 1 Light Pendant with Acrylic Shade This polished brass styled pendant is equally at home in the game room as well as anywhere else needing a clean, contemporary touch. Paired sleekly with a smoke acrylic shade, this pendant will be a great addition to any room in the house.Features:36" length of chain includedCUL Rated for dry locationsSynthetic shade includedDimensions:Height: 12.5" Maximum Height: 110" (including chain / down rods)Product Weight: 2.95 lbsWidth: 14.25" Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentLight Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vTotal Max Wattage: 60Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Compliance:CUL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Polished Brass