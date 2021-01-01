Umbra 1005314 Stowit 6-3/4 Inch x 6-1/8 Inch Wood Jewelry Box White Home Decor Containers Jewelry Boxes

Umbra 1005314 Stowit 6-3/4 Inch x 6-1/8 Inch Wood Jewelry Box Features:Includes different sized storage drawers and hidden compartments so you can keep your favorite accessories including rings, earrings, bracelets, watches, and necklaces organized and easily accessibleDesigned by Sung Wook Park for Umbra, this box combines organizational features of a classic jewelry box, with a clean modern design that looks greatPlace your most frequently used jewelry and accessories on the top surface of the box for quick grab-and-go access or get creative and use it as a display for showing off your favorite keepsakes like crystals, figurines and moreJewelry box features a covered design with hidden storage compartments that allows your jewelry to be kept private and out of sightSmall rubber feet help keep it in place and the surface you put it on scratch-freeincludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Height: 6-3/4"Width: 6-1/8"Depth: 4-7/16" Jewelry Boxes White