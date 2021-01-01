From maxim
Maxim 10037 Provident 5 Light 18" Wide Multi Light Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Maxim 10037 Provident 5 Light 18" Wide Multi Light Pendant Offered in a variety of shapes and sizes, the Provident collection offers a trending style at value engineered pricing. The pivoting metal bands in your choice of Oiled Rubbed Bronze or Satin Nickel are available in sizes that fit many coordinating locations.FeaturesConstructed of steelRequires (5) 12 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for dry locationsIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21"Width: 18"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 12 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze