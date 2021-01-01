From i'm game

1000VA Smart UPS with SmartConnect SMT1000C Sinewave UPS Battery Backup AVR 120V Line Interactive Uninterruptible Power Supply Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 1000VA / 700W Pure Sine Wave UPS battery backup SmartConnect is the first cloud-enabled UPS for Distributed IT. Through a secure portal (via any internet-connected device), you can view the status of your UPS, receive notifications, get firmware updates and more. Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) adjusts high and low voltages to a safe level, helping preserve the life of the battery. Input: NEMA 5-15P. Output: (8) NEMA 5-15R FREE Additional 1 Year of Battery Warranty when you connect and register this UPS with the SmartConnect App Intelligent battery management in the Smart-UPS SMT1000C prolongs the battery life of the UPS by regulating the charge voltage in relation to battery temperature, and also provides a predictive month/year for battery replacement

