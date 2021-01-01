From asura

1000VA Smart UPS Back Up, Sine Wave, 800W Line-Interactive, 2U Rackmount, LCD, USB, DB9, 2 & 3 Year Warranties, $250,000 Insurance (SMART1000RM2U)

$730.87
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 1 Kilo Volt Ampere 800 Watts UPS Battery Backup Power Supply with AVR, Sine Wave output & interactive LCD monitoring 120 Volt NEMA 5 15P input, 6 NEMA 5 15R outlets 4 switchable via network interface Supports a half load of 400 watts on battery for 15 minutes Included Power Alert software for complete network power management and control USB, RS232, EPO and slot for optional SNMP/Web card 2 Year Warranty (3 Year with Registration) & $250K Ultimate Lifetime Insurance for connected equipment

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com