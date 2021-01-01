1000ft BLACK MADE IN USA RG-11 DIRECT BURIAL TRISHIELD COAXIAL DROP CABLE 14AWG 75 OHM GEL COAT BRAIDS PE JACKET BURIED FLOODED INDOOR OUTDOOR.

SHIPPING IS NOT AVAILABLE TO: AP, APO, AE, AFO, MP, GU, HI, AK, VI, PR AND OTHER USA TERRITORY OUTSIDE OF THE IMMEDIATE 48 MAINLAND STATES CABLE SPECIFICATION: Made in USA. Direct Burial Underground RG-11 Coaxial Cable. Solid Core Conductor 14AWG 75 Ohms. TRI Shield 77% Braided, Two 100% Foil Shield. Moisture and Soil Acidity Tolerance. GEL Coated Braids. Gel Coated RG-11 Coaxial Cable for Direct Burial Application with Digital Cable TV, Satellite TV, Ham Radio Antenna, Cellular Signal Booster Transmission Cable. RG11 is highly recommended for coaxial cables that exceeds over 150ft. This combination is highly recommended and fully approved for use with most satellite and digital CATV and HDTV systems. These cables can also be used with standard cable TV and antennas for the best signal transfer with minimum loss. USAGE: HD OVER THE AIR ANTENNA. DirecTV/ Dish Network, and Other Satellite. Ham Radio, Short Wave Antenna usage. Cable Modem Internet. HD Digital Cable TV. Ce