From stay warm apparel
White 1000ft Bulk Cat5e CCA Ethernet Cable 24 AWG UTP Pull Box Cat5e Wire Indoor Network Installations CABLEV001W
Advertisement
CABLE TYPE - Cat5e bulk ethernet cable, 1000ft roll MATERIAL - CCA (Copper Clad Aluminum) 24 AWG. Gigabit Network Ready SOLID UTP - (4-pair unshielded twisted pair) cables for economic use, connector free EASY SPOOL BOX - Ideal for network installation. For indoor use, patch cables, and crossover cables COLOR - Outside jacket comes in a white finish