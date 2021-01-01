10000mah Power Bank External Battery Packs Portable Charger with Builtin Cables for Cell Phone Battery Backup Portable Phone Charger Compatible.

Power Bank with Built in Cables Multifunctional portable battery charger with built-in USB-C charging cable, micro USB cable and other cable, which can directly charge all your mobile phones and other smart devices, do not need to carry any extra charging cables for your devices any more. High Speed Charging High speed 5V 3.1A max output, the built in three cables with one USB port allows for charging your iPhone and Android phone devices at the same time. Compact Design with Powerful Capacity Cover with UV oil body design for dirty-resistance and wear-resisting, the 10000mAh rechargeable capacity can provide about 2 charges for an iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10, enjoy your trip without worry about the power. Intelligent Safety Protection High quality Li-polymer cell with multi-protect system microchips. Supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection; Supports 500+ recharge cycles ove