2Pack 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger Fast Charging Power Bank with USB C Input Backup Charger for iPhone X Galaxy S9 Pixel 3 and etc Red Blue

2-Pack 10000mAh Power BankTwo 10000mAh battery packs not only for portable charging but also around the home. Allowing you charge mobile devices without having to be tethered to a plug socket. Each of them fully charges 2.4 times for iPhone X, 3.6 times for iPhone 8 and 2.2 times for Samsung Galaxy S9. Dual Output & InputEach has 2 USB output ports that detect all the connected devices and efficiently distributes the current output up to 5V 2.1A. The USB C and Micro USB ports can fully refill the battery itself in 5 hrs at 5V 2.0A. Reliable Li-polymer CellThanks to the Li-polymer battery pack, the charger is much safer than any Li-ion charger. Also, it's lighter and slimer that you can easily carry it around, even on airplanes. Small & SlimIt feels incredibly compact for a 10000mAh power bank, weighing just 218g and only 14mm thick. Grippy design is easy to hold, easy to toss into a bag and incredibly portable. What You Get2 * 10000mAh USB Portable Charger