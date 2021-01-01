From beth minardi

10000mAh 2in1 Power Bank and Wall Charger Dual USB Portable Charger with Foldable AC Wall Plug External Battery Packs Compatible Smartphone and.

Description

[Power Bank+Wall Charger]: Our 2-in-1 power bank combines the best of a wall charger and portable power bank into one convenient device.(NOTE: It will be arrived in 7-10days) [Foldable AC Wall Plug]: If this 10000mAh power bank ever runs out of juice, you can simply plug into a power outlet directly. A fully recharge takes only 6 hours. [High Capacity]: The 10000mAh capacity can charge an iPhone 6S 4.9 times, a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 2.3 times. The power conversion rate can reach up to 85%. Smart Dual USB Output (5V/1A and 5V/2.1A) can charge two smartphones or one smartphone and one tablet simultaneously. [Safety Protection]: Built-in intelligent safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices, including over-heat, over-charge, over-current, over-discharge and short-circuit protection. [What You Get]: UP10 10000mAh 2-in-1 Power Bank, Micro USB Cable, User Manual; 18-Month Warranty and friendly customer s

