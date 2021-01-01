From delaney hardware
DELANEY HARDWARE 1000 Series 6 ft. Satin Brass Standard Style Rollers Barn Door Hardware Kit
Delaney's 6 ft. Barn door 1000 Series Hardware Kit in satin brass finish adds a distinctive, stylish upgrade to your home while optimizing space. Our Barn door hardware delivers quiet wheels and durability to hold up to 330 lbs. Includes everything needed for installation making the process quick and hassle free. Steel construction and quality craftsmanship ensure that you will enjoy this product in your home for years to come. Kit includes: 2 hangers with quiet bearing wheels, 1 pre-drilled track, 6 standoffs and 6 lag bolts, 2 door stops, 1 door guide, 1 anti-jump disc, 6 bolts, 6 nuts and 6 washers.