Economical, non-linting wipes in an individually wrapped package. Kills more than 99.99 percent of most common germs that may cause illness. 62 percent alcohol formulation cleans and sanitizes. Individually wrapped. Convenient for on the go in purses, backpacks, diaper bags, gym bags and more. Individually Wrapped. Towel/Wipe Type: Hand/Body Wet Wipe; Application: Hand Washing; Material(s): Paper Fiber; Chemical Compound: Ethyl Alcohol. PURELL 1000-Pack Paper Body Wet Wipe in White | GOJ902210CT