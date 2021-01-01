Feit Electric 100-Watt Equivalent T3 Spiral Non-Dimmable GU24 Base Compact Fluorescent CFL Light Bulb, Daylight 6500K

Simulate the brightness and vividness of natural daylight with this energy-efficient spiral CFL light bulb from Feit Electric. Each lamp puts out a substantial 1600-Lumens of light using just 23-Watt of power, consuming substantially less electricity than a 100-Watt incandescent equivalent. That translates to a savings of up to 77% less energy than your standard incandescent replacement. The 6500K color temperature is stark and bright, suitable for any indoor or enclosed outdoor fixture that accepts a GU24 bi-pin base.