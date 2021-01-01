Westinghouse 100-Watt Equivalent Omni A19 Dimmable ENERGY STAR LED Light Bulb Soft White Light (6-Pack)

This Omni A19 LED (6-Pack) is perfect for use in table and floor Lamps, and the ideal energy-saving replacement for traditional incandescent A19 light bulbs. Omnidirectional LEDs allow light to go in all directions, providing attractive, even illumination for all of your general lighting needs. A color temperature of 2700K creates soft white light and beautiful ambiance. Reduce energy costs and save up to 85% over the lifetime of this Westinghouse ENERGY STAR LED. Using only 15-Watt of energy, it produces the same light output as a 100-Watt incandescent bulb. This dimmable LED bulb is suitable for use in enclosed fixtures such as ceiling Fixtures, and approved for Damp locations like outdoor-rated wall and post lanterns. Make the switch to LED light bulbs from Westinghouse, a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 50940.