Sunlite 100-Watt ED23 Mercury Vapor Mogul Base (E39) 4200 Lumen White Finish HID Light Bulb in 3600K (12-Pack)

Sunlite high intensity discharge lamps are perfect for outdoor lighting and commercial interiors. Energy efficient HID lamps offer exceptional efficacy, great color rendition, have a long service life and excellent Lumens maintenance. These 100-Watt Mercury Vapor bulbs have a bright 4200 Lumens output. They are mogul base (E39), ED23 bulbs with an average life span of 8000-hours. Use in street lights, parking lot fixtures, perimeter lighting, wall packs, and other commercial and industrial lighting applications. ANSI Code H38. Confirm ANSI Code to help determine the correct bulb for your fixture and the ballast it uses. Bulb measurements are 2.95 in. Dia, 7.38 in. tall.