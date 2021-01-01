100 Sets Pass Through RJ45 Cat6 connectors and Black Strain Relief Boots for Solid or Stranded Wire. 8P8C UTP Passthrough cat 6 Network Insert.

200 PCS kit contains 100 PCS of Pass Through RJ45 Cat6 connectors bold and 100 PCS of Black strain relief boots designed for 23 AWG Unshielded Cable. ELIMINATE CROSS-TALK and other network interference when you make solid ethernet cable connections. PASS-THROUGH DESIGN allows quick, accurate wiring order and reduces distance between wire twists and contacts. A 2-prong design enhances alignment with the conductor. SNAG-PROOF TAB on our strain relief extends over the plugs locking tab, prolonging patch cord life and giving terminations a professional look. Youll also maintain bend radiuses for standards compliance. SMART DESIGN for your peace of mind. Pass Through RJ45 bold Connectors and Strain Relief come in a convenient packaging for easy storing and retrieval. Stop searching through scattered and broken pieces.