From stci tech ltd

100 piece/lot 5.8g 3db RP SMA Plug Male Connector 5.8ghz Aerial Plug-in Rubber Antenna High Qualiy

$183.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

100 piece/lot 5.8g 3db RP SMA Plug Male Connector 5.8ghz Aerial.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com