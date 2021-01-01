From logicmark

100 Pcs ESD Antistatic Bag 15x20cm59X79 Antistatic Shielding Bag Resealable for SSD HDD Desktop Laptop PC Accessories and Electronic Device Anti.

$27.57
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 100 Pcs- anti-static resealable bags are made from high quality Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) which has multiple layers including a silvery metallized film for Keeping components sensitive to static away from the potential static danger to the largest extent. Appearance: Black & Translucent, so the things inside can be easily recognized from outside Cleanroom PE bag 's Surface resistance is 1081010. Good ESD anti-static The size of each bag is 15x20cm(5.9X7.9inches) which can be used to store a variety of items such as memory card, earphone, button batteries and other electronic parts. Avoid static generation inside the Cleanroom PE bag.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com