100 Pcs CAT5e RJ45 Pass-Through Network Cable Modular Plug 8P8C Gold-Plated Connector End

exclusive Pass-Through Connectors provide fast, reliable connector installations for data applications The maximum supported wire OD is 1.02 mm (0.04 in), up to 24 AWG wire (depends on the PVC thickness around the wire). For 23 AWG or thicker wires, the PVC conduit needs to be stripped, or you can try our CAT6 Pass-Through connectors. Gold plating on all contact surfaces 100 x CAT5e RJ45 Pass-through Connectors One-Year Limited Warranty with 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! If there is anything wrong with your order, just let us know, and well take care of it.