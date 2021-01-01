Geekria 100 Pairs Medium Non-Woven Fabric Disposable Headphone Covers/Earphone Covers/Ear Pads Protector/Stretchable Sanitary Earcup, Fits.

Ear cushions cover, they don't distort the sound, Headphones do not get as sweaty. It makes it safe and hygienic to share headphones without sharing bacteria, bacteria, head lice, hair care products, and viruses among many different people. Ideal for offices, computer labs, libraries, hospitals, call centres, exhibitions, and museum kiosks, as well as more for many places where individuals recycle and use headphones. This product is compatible with AKG, Audio Technica, Beats, Bose, EDIFIER, JBL, Plantronics, Skullcandy, SONY, Sennheiser, Shure. See the full list of headphones in the product description. Product Dimensions: Diameter 3.14'-4.33' inches (8-11cm) Package Contents: Earphone Covers x 100 pairs.