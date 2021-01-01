JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String are ideal to use for a variety of occasions. Not only are they great for tying onto bags and sticking onto boxes, but also for scrapbooking, organizing, and more! No matter the occasion, our gift tags offer versatility and style for all your needs. And with two blank sides, you have more room to personalize as you please. This pack contains 100 baby blue gift tags with white string. Each gift tag measures 4-3/4\" x 2-3/8\", is made from 80 lb. cardstock, and has a smooth finish.??Size: 4.75in x 2.375in Color: Baby Blue Quantity: 100/pack JAM Paper 100-Pack Any Occasion Non-Adhesive Gift Tag in Blue | 39197114B