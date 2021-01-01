100 OD6 Outdoor Loudspeaker Each Black

100 OD6 is equipped with a reinforced, notched assembly bracket made from solid, anti-rust Aluminium, and offers the option to rotate the loudspeaker 180 degrees for unbeatable sound diffusion. The product is therefore easier to install, as well as to position, either vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference and the layout of your outdoor space. With its high impedance (8 ohms), the 100 OD6 loudspeaker offers the possibility of connecting two loudspeakers in parallel on the same amplifier output.