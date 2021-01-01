From lameishuju
100 Mini Dessert Bowls With Spoons, 3 Oz. Disposable Dessert Cup For Mousse, Puddings, Appetizers, Condiments, Snacks
Advertisement
The sleek design of these crystal-clear bowls makes them eye-catching and attractive, while the thick, hard plastic makes them durable. Ideal for serving select samples or showcasing small-scale cuisine centerpieces, this miniature bowl brilliantly combines the convenience of disposable plastic with the elegant appearance of glass. Entice guests to hors d'oeuvres or desserts effortlessly arranged with this 3 oz. clear plastic bowl.