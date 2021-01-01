Bondhus hex tip hex key L-wrenches with ProGuard finish have chamfered tool tips for faster insertion and full tool engagement in the screw head. The chamfered tips also eliminate burrs and imperfections in the tool's tip that can prevent the tool from fitting properly - this help the tools seat fully within the screw head and the sharp corners transfer more torque to the screw which reduces stripping. Every Bondhus tool is designed and machined to achieve an optimal fit between tool and fastener. Bondhus professional quality tools provide superior value and offer a lifetime warranty. Bondhus 100-key Metric Hex Key | 13852