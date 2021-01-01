100 Foot HDSDI 3G RG6 BNC to BNC Video Coaxial Cable 75 Ohm Blue 45Ghz Made in The USA 108301100BLU

COAXIAL CABLE: This coaxial or coax cable is an electrical contact with a copper conductor, surrounded by an insulated layer of high-density polyethylene, and tubular conducting shield with an outer wire jacket. It is used as a transmission line for frequency signals. The Cable coaxial cord comes in a variety of different lengths and colors. CARRIES VIDEO SIGNALS: Clark Wire CD7506 RG6 cables are designed to be used for professional broadcast applications and audio/visual equipment. This cord is designed to carry various video signals including analog. This serial digital coaxial cable acts as a signal booster and can route and distribute cable tv signals. 18 AWG CORD: These 18 AWG cables feature a dual copper braided shield, which makes them highly flexible, strong, and great at shielding against interference. This is a male to male adapter, and its center conductor is made from true 75 Ohm 18 AWG solid copper. This cable is 100% sweep tested and meets 6 Gbps data