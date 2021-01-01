100 Disposable Paddle Picks - Sturdy, Paddle Design, Natural Bamboo Paddle Sticks, For Barbeques, Parties,Or Buffets

Use our Natural Shaved Bamboo Paddle Skewers to serve fresh steak kebab or shrimp on a stick. With a paddle design, these bamboo skewers allow you to easily mark dishes and neatly organize them on platters or displays. These long bamboo skewers have a splinter-free surface, allowing guests to safely pick up skewers and enjoy dishes at your buffet or catered event. Featuring a natural bamboo finish, these paddle skewers allow the colors of desserts or appetizers to stand out while complementing the rustic decor at your foodservice establishment. These party skewers have a sharp point that cleanly pierces through dishes while keeping them intact.