From koent

100 Disposable Paddle Picks - Sturdy, Paddle Design, Natural Bamboo Paddle Sticks, For Barbeques, Parties,Or Buffets

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Use our Natural Shaved Bamboo Paddle Skewers to serve fresh steak kebab or shrimp on a stick. With a paddle design, these bamboo skewers allow you to easily mark dishes and neatly organize them on platters or displays. These long bamboo skewers have a splinter-free surface, allowing guests to safely pick up skewers and enjoy dishes at your buffet or catered event. Featuring a natural bamboo finish, these paddle skewers allow the colors of desserts or appetizers to stand out while complementing the rustic decor at your foodservice establishment. These party skewers have a sharp point that cleanly pierces through dishes while keeping them intact.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com