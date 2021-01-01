From hillman
Hillman 100-Count 3/8-in -16 x 1-in Plain Steel Plow Bolts | 260015
No. 3 domed head has a countersunk, flat head, a square neck and unified thread pitch. Made from grade 5 hardened steel to increase wear-resistance. Install by pushing the plow bolt through a pre-drilled hole, secure placement with hex nuts and washers. Commonly used in road graders, scoop shovels and other heavy-duty equipment where a smooth surface is required at the spot of head protrusion. The square neck helps prevent the bolt from turning when the nut is adjusted.