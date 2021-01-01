From first deal
100*70mm 120*80mm 150*100 200*130mm 45 Degree Square Ruler Angle Gauge with Wide Base Steel 45° Industrial Try Machinist Square with Base-120*80.
Advertisement
Specification: Type: 100mmx70mm or 120x80mm or 150x100mm or 200x130mm or 100mmx70mmwith base or 120x80mmwith base or 150x100mmwith base or 200x130mmwith baseScope of application: 45°Material: stainless steelPackage includes:1 x Square RulerAttention: Due to different Monitor, the color may have differenceDue to hand measure, Please allow 1-3% difference toleranceDue to long shipping, the item may damage in transit, if the item damage, pls contact us firstly immediately before leave feedback, thanks for your understandingDetails picture: