From earth science
10 X 12ft Green Screen Backdrop Chromakey Photo Backdrop Seamless Muslin Cloth Fabric for Recording Photography Studio Steaming Zoom Meeting
Advertisement
Contents: 10 x 12 ft Green Screen Muslin Backdrop, 4 x Backdrop Clamps Green chromakey muslin cloth, nice soft non reflective surface This Green screen background used to product photography, video backdrops and portraits Clamps come with the item to secure the green screen to the backdrop stand Note: The Backdrop stand is not included