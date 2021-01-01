From filament design

Filament Design 10-Watt Black Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce

$182.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

This minimalist 1-light outdoor wall sconce uses LED-integrated technology to bring energy-efficient light to your patio, deck or other outdoor areas around your home. Made from black aluminum in a black sand blasted finish, its bold, industrial look adds a modern note to your surroundings. You will love how this fixture transforms your home with its eye-catching style and function. A blend of simple design and clean lines add to the minimalistic charm of this fixture.

