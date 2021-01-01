10 Watt (75 Watt Equivalent), BR30 LED, Dimmable Light Bulb, E26/Medium (Standard) Base

These bulbs are completely dimmable and are great for use in kitchens, family rooms, bathrooms, or over dining areas. They provide plenty of light for TV watching, playing computer games, or doing projects without too much eye strain. They are the equivalent of traditional 75-watt incandescent bulbs. A more than an 80% reduction in the amount of electricity used. Each bulb will save you approximately $7.75 a year on your electric bill, with the whole box saving over $15 a year. Replace all the recessed bulbs in your home and watch your electric bill shrink. The colors in your furniture, rugs, carpets, and other objects will pop using this bulb. Color Temperature: 3000K