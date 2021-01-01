10 Watt (40 Watt Equivalent), A19 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Color Changing Tunable White E26/Medium (Standard) Base

The Smart Bulb offers a robust suite of features, including app control, voice command, multicolor lighting, scheduling, and energy efficiency. Control lighting in any part of your house with ease using your smartphone. Whether individually or in groups, Smart Bulbs can be turned on/off, timed, and personalized via the iHome app. Just speak up to dim or brighten the lights, and do other smart bulb adjustments absolutely hands-free! Our energy-efficient Smart LED Bulb can save up to 80% more energy than incandescents and will last a long, long time with an extended life of approximately 20,000 hours. Change colors, set your preferred brightness, create timers, and do a whole lot more. Unlike Bluetooth-connected bulbs, coverage range doesn't matter at all when you have a smart bulb. The best part? You don't even have to be at home. Connect and control your bulb from anywhere in the world, wherever internet access is available. Enjoy the added security, convenience, and savings the Smart Bulb app control feature brings. Manage your smart light bulbs from any room of your house, when at work or while on vacation. You can always be certain your lighting is switched off when not in use and switched back on in an instant right when you need it. Most importantly, you gain much-needed peace of mind whenever you're away from home with a bright home that doesn't appear vacant.