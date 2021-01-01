10-Tier Over The Door Shoe Organizer Hanging Shoe Rack Storage Shelf For Closet Feature: Shoe rack is made of durable gray iron frame and black mesh, has non-slip door pads. Our shoe rack has multiple uses and is perfect for storing your flip flops, heels, sandals, boots, sneakers, slippers or accessories. Can be used behind any door in your home. With simple to follow instructions, our over the door shoe rack assembles quickly and easily with minimal tools required. Featuring a durable metal frame and non-slip that won’t let you, or your shoes, down. Keeps your closet sleek, chic, and stress free by removing clutter from the floor. No longer sacrifice your needed closet space. Fits up to 3 pairs of shoes per shelf and keeps everything well hidden behind the door. Your experience is important to us. Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns. We will help you resolve any difficulties you encounter. Description: 100% brand new and high quality. Material: metal. Colour: black. Product weight: 4.0 pounds. Weight capacity: 33lbs. Product size: 59.4x22.0x8.3 inch (151x56x21cm) Package Content: 1 x Over the Door Shoe Rack.