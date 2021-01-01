10 Strawberry Street Bella Pink Flower Mug 4-Pack Say ciao to our Bella Floral Collection, available in a variety of fun patterns. Featuring organically shaped mugs, this collection is both beautiful and colorful, making it the perfect gift for mothers, teachers, and best friends alike (although we won’t tell if you keep it for yourself). Each mug features an organic texture and full wrap graphic print, along with a hand-painted handle and rim in coordinating accent color. Made of microwave and dishwasher safe ceramic, these mugs also offer large, easy-to-hold handles. What You Get (4) 14 oz. Mugs