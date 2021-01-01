10" 4pk Stoneware Avesta Dinner Plates Gray - Project 62

Create an elegant table setting for all occasions with this 4-Pack of 10-Inch Stoneware Avesta Dinner Plates from Project 62™. This four-pack of round dinner plates comes with a raised rim for added convenience. Made with stoneware, these white dinner plates easily mix in with existing serveware, whether you're serving family or setting the table for your guests. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Size: 4pk. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.