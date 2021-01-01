10 Sheets Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles for Kitchen Self Adhesive Wall Stick on Tile Mosaic(12'x12')

PREMIUM PEEL AND STICK TILES - The Art3d peel and stick tiles are made of eco-friendly material, resistant to heat and moisture, easy wipe to remove the stains. Suitable for smooth and clean surfaces. Stick to wall without extra glue. Never Turn Yellow With Time - Different from some other brands in the market, the Art3d tiles never turn yellow with time. 1.4 TIMES COVERAGE AREA - the size of Art3d peel and stick tile is around 12'x12', which covers 40% more area than a 10'x10' tile covers. 10-SHEET PACKAGE - come in one box of 10 sheets premium quality 3-D gel-like tiles, total covers around 8.2 square feet area (The total coverage area is NOT 10 square feet because of the overlap area ) EASY DO IT YOURSELF - stick on backsplash tiles for kitchen or bathroom, self adhesive, steady sticky, according to the size can be a good stitching installation can be bent to corner, no grout, no glue, no mess, no special tools and no experience needed.