Sentinel 10-Sheet Microcut Paper Shredder, Credit Card Home and Office in Black

Sentinel 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper Shredder is a medium to heavy-duty shredder. It has a 4 mm x 10 mm micro-cut shred for optimum security of your most sensitive information, such as living wills, tax returns or medical records. Auto start/stop means you simply leave the shredder on and simply feed the paper, CD/DVD or credit card into the intake. A manual reverse function allows you to reverse the cutting blades in the event of a jam. Want to shred CD/DVD media or credit cards No problem, the Sentinel 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder can do that too. Simple to empty with a slide out 5 Gal. wastebasket. No plastic bags required; simply slide out the wastebasket and dump the shredded material in the dumpster. Casters make moving the Sentinel 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder easy. Equipped with an over-heat indicator to protect the shredder motor. Reliable, easy to use and easy to empty, the Sentinel 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder is a must have for home or office.