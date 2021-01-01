From xfactory

10 PK PGI250XL CLI251XL Ink Set For Pixma MG5420 MG5520 MG6320 MX722 MX922

$16.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

PIXMA IP7220 MG5420 MX922 MG6320 PIXMA MX722 MG7120 MG6420 MG5520 Latest version Chips:

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com