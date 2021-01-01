From denmark
Denmark 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Advertisement
Celebrate cooking every day with timeless cookware with a mirror-polished exterior with luxurious copper accented handles! Ergonomically designed riveted handles feature a color-infused high-gloss finish, which is admired for its resistance to wear, durability, and non-corrosive properties. Durable heavy-gauge Stainless Steel provides superior heat distribution and long-lasting durability. CElebrations are suitable for all stove types, including induction, and metal utensil safe.