At WHIZZ it is our mission to manufacture the highest quality, precision paint tools and accessories in the market. Our tools are designed to reduce work time and produce beautiful results. We offer a broad array of products that deliver everything you need to complete your project. Professional and do-it-yourselves alike will find the ideal tool and accessory for every coating and substrate. MICROLON™ is one of our latest fabric technologies and MICROLON™ can only be found on WHIZZ rollers. MICROLON™ rollers are engineered for today's premium paints and primers. MICROLON™ rollers paint fast, provide a smooth, even finish, and resist shedding helping you achieve professional results. WHIZZ 10-Piece Paint Roller Kit | 91710