Taste of Home 10 Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set

Bake your family favorites in the Taste of Home Non-Stick Metal 10 Piece Bakware Set. This set includes 2 - 15 x 10 inch Baking Sheets, 1 - 12-cup Muffin Pan, 1 - 13 x 9 inch Baking Pan, 1 - 9 x 5 inch Loaf Pan, 1 - 8 inch Square Baking Pan, 2 - 9 inch Round Baking Pans, 1 - 9 inch Springform Baking Pan and 1 - 17.5 x 12.5 inch Cooling Rack. These durable bakeware pieces are designed for everyday use and is an ideal choice for the home chef. You'll enjoy baking a variety of foods on this baking sheet from tasty desserts to savory sheet pan dinners. Our bakeware features an embossed geometric design that strengthens the baking sheet while increasing the air-flow to food, creating evenly distributed heat for consistent baking every time. This beautiful geometric pattern is carried throughout most of the Taste of Home product lines, adding style and function to the tools in your kitchen. The Ash Gray color of the bakeware is complementary to modern kitchens. The premium non-stick coating allows for effortless release of foods and will enable you to prepare healthier treats with minimal to no prep to bakeware before baking process, leaving you to feel good about the food you're serving. The easy-to-grip handles make this baking sheet easy to transfer in and out of the oven. When it's time to clean up, simply place your bakeware in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Bake a variety of foods from scrumptious desserts to savory sheet pan dinners on your Taste of Home Baking Sheet. All Taste of Home products are designed in partnership with and rigorously tested by the Taste of Home test kitchen and are Test Kitchen-approved. Make sure to snag your Taste of Home Non-Stick Metal 10 Piece Bakeware Set today. Manufactured and distributed under license from RDA Enthusiast Brands, LLC by Range Kleen Mfg., Inc. Taste of Home marks and logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of RDA Enthusiast Brands, LLC. Copyright 2019 All rights reserved.