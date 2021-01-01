From amazon basics
Amazon Basics 10-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Lids - Non-Slip Base, Red Rose Floral
Advertisement
5 mixing bowls: includes 1 of each size: 0.8 quart, 1.8 quart, 2.8 quart, 4 quart, and 5.8 quart 5 matching lids: creates an air-tight seal to help keep stored food fresh for longer; promotes spill-free transport Durable and nonslip: made of BPA-free, break-resistant, 100% melamine material (no fillers); non-slip base for stay-in-place convenience Stylish: visually pleasing floral design brings a touch of elegance to any kitchen Easy care and warranty: dishwasher-safe (top-rack only); not for use in a microwave; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty, Weight: 4.14 Pounds, Manufacturer: Amazon Basics