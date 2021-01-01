From gotham steel
Gotham Steel 10-Piece Copper Cast Texture Nonstick Cookware Set -
Advertisement
Gotham Steel 10-Piece Copper Cast Texture Nonstick Cookware Set. Gotham Steel Cookware Set was designed with a Titanium and Cast Textured surface for the perfect balance of nonstick and durability. It is PTFE and PFOA free which means nothing will stick. Cook without butter or oil. Gotham Steel will change the way you cook and clean. The Titanium and Cast Textured surface allow for easy clean-up and dishwasher safe.