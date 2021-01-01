10-Panel Hot Air Balloon Wind Spinner - Garden Accent in , Batik Quilt

Adding a splash of color and fun to your yard has never been easier with these large 10-Panel Hot Air Balloon Wind Spinner from World Menagerie! Made of weather and fade resistant fabric laminated on plastic, with a fiberglass frame, your wind spinner is made for lasting enjoyment. This balloon is Next Generation construction, which not only makes the balloon easier to put together, but also makes is turn smoothly with no worry about the string or swivel getting twisted up! The bright dye-sublimated printed design will make a great addition to your yard and hanging couldn't be simpler with the heavy duty clip. Make your balloon even more impressive by adding one of World Menagerie Curie spinners to the convenient hook at the bottom! Sold separately.