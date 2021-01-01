10-Pack CAT5e RJ45 Tool-Less Keystone Jack, No Punch Down Tool Required UTP Module Connector Red

Self-terminating-no tool required: This toolless UTP CAT5e keystone Jack is a female RJ45 connector for networking; twisted to terminate CAT5E cables at a 180 angle, designed to smoothly snap into most of the standard keystone applications Housing Materials: Made with 50 gold plated connector and full copper conductor, Prevent the corrosion over time; ABS case for fire resistance; Features a dust-proof shutter to ensure signal transmission Features: Complies with the ANSI/TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard; labeled for T568A and T568B wiring scheme next to wire clips; 110 or Krone type termination are both supportive; It accepts 22 to 26 AWG solid Ethernet Patch Cords Applications: The Jack is compatible with a wide range of patch panels, surface mount boxes, or wall plates (face plates). It is quite versatile thatcan be mounted with different type of keystones on a same plate. Note that the height of our keystones is such that two cannot be used too close up and down in