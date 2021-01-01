Add extra love to your presents with JAM Paper® Heart Gift Tags. Your recipient will surely feel a little more loved when he or she notices this unique heart gift tag! Unlike typical rectangular tags, you can rest assure that your gift will be noticed and appreciated. Attach to Mother's Day gifts, wedding gifts, or even include in a scrapbook. No matter the occasion, our ivory large heart gift tags provide style and versatility for all your needs. Please note that while each tag has a hole, a string is not included. To tie onto presents, use ribbon, twine, or string. This pack contains 10 ivory large heart gift tags. Each tag measures 3\" x 2-1/2\", is made from 28 lb. paper, and has a smooth finish.??Size: 3in x 2.5in Color: Ivory Quantity: 10/pack JAM Paper 10-Pack Any Occasion Non-Adhesive Gift Tag in Off-White | 305124656