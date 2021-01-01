Our BT3000 series rectangular blow-molded plastic folding tables are the perfect solution for banquet and cafeteria use. Suitable for indoor or outdoor in any application that calls for affordable, lightweight, weather-resistant and highly durable folding tables. Their lightly textured design keeps them scratch-resistant yet still enables a surface smooth enough for writing. The plastic tabletop is heat-resistant up to 212Ú F and designed with a non-bowing eggshell structure for fortification to hold up to 1000 lbs. of distributed weight! The tabletop color is a light speckled gray matching the textured gray powder-coated 17-gauge steel frame. The legs are wishbone-style and feature gravity slide locks which maintain the table's overall strength and support. National Public Seating 10-Pack 2.5-ft x 8-ft Outdoor Rectangle Plastic Gray Folding Banquet Table | BT3096-10